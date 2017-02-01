Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A SCHOOL choir melted the hearts of members of a social group when they gave a performance.

The Time Out group gets together each month at Harry Lawson Court in Hurdsfield.

It was formed by friends Ann Ventris and Joy Cotterill and other members from Holy Trinity Church in Hurdsfield.

Residents, church members and the wider community attend the group, which aims to be a social gathering for older people.

This month, children from the choir at Hurdsfield Primary School attended to perform for the group.

Ann said: “It was so lovely to have the children sing for us. They sounded beautiful.”

The group meets on the third Wednesday of the month at the sheltered housing scheme on Crewe Avenue for a coffee morning from 10am to midday.

There is a stall for charity, this month East Cheshire Hospice, a raffle and entertainment. About 30 people attend.

Ann said: “We formed the group to try to get people from the community together.

“Everybody says they love coming and we welcome new people to come along.”