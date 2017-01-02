The video will start in 8 Cancel

Amateur video footage of Macclesfield almost 30 years ago has gone viral on social media.

The film, posted by Simon Leah, is a visually bumpy drive around the town.

But it has captivated Maxonians and expats and has been viewed more than 50,000 times.

Highlights of the film, which was recorded on a rainy day in 1990, include the multi-storey car park on Jordan Gate being built, Mill Street and Castle Street when they were still open to traffic and the town before the Silk Road was built.

The 15-minute drive-by featured a McDonald’s in the town centre, the Majestic Cinema, Victoria Park flats and the bus station on Sunderland Street.

Simon said he was shocked by the interest since posting it on the popular Facebook group Macclesfield Xpats.

He said: “The video is from 1990 and is me and a mate driving round Macclesfield while I was holding a small camera, which was state-of-the-art at the time.

“It has sparked incredible interest and has now been shared around several hundred times and has hit 50,000 views.”

The interest has even prompted Simon to re-record the same journey to show how much the town has changed.