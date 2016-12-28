Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a loving father and grandfather who helped save the lives of strangers after his death have spoken of their pride.

Barbara Newman’s life was turned upside down in January when her active and life-loving husband Alan, 63, died in a tragic accident.

The engineer, who was on the brink of retirement, suffered severe brain damage after hitting his head during a fall outside his home on Fieldbank Road, Macclesfield.

But through the heartache of saying goodbye Barbara, 60, and her three children, Carrie, 36, David, 34, and Natalie, 32, took the brave decision to honour his wish to be an organ donor.

That decision went on to help save the lives of three people.

And now Alan, who died on January 28, has been recognised posthumously with the Order of St John award for Organ Donation, run in conjunction with NHS Blood and Transplant.

His son David collected the award from the Lord Lieutenant of Cheshire at a special ceremony.

Barbara said: “It was a traumatic time losing Alan so suddenly. Trying to adjust to life without him has been unbelievably difficult. But watching David collect that award was a proud moment.

“Alan had spoken to me many years ago about his wishes to allow his organs to be donated if something happened to him.

“Learning that three people’s lives had been saved because of that decision has given us enormous comfort.”

Alan was one of 1,364 people who donated their organs when they died between 2015-16, a rise of six per cent on the previous year.

But there are still around 6,500 people on the UK transplant waiting list and around three people die each day in need of an organ.

David said the family were shocked by the statistics and have joined NHS Blood and Transplant in calling for people to be inspired by

the actions of Alan, discuss organ donation

with their families and join the Organ Donor Register.

David said: “Knowing that part of dad is still with us and had such a life-changing effect on three people and their families has given us as a family great strength during this time.”

Sally Johnson, from NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “Transplant patients tell us that organ donors and their families are heroes. This award is a chance for us all to recognise their bravery and generosity.

“We hope these awards will inspire other people to tell their families they want to be an organ donor and then register their decision at www.organdonation.nhs.uk.”

Alan was well known around Macclesfield.

He grew up in Hurdsfield and Tytherington and in his youth was an avid sportsman, playing football in the local leagues, before taking up squash.He remained active throughout his life and enjoyed walking, but he also had an adventurous spirit, enjoying whitewater rafting, skiing and horse racing.

Alan trained as an engineer at Scraggs in Langley before working with his father and forming Newman Precision Engineering.

He met his wife Barbara when they both worked at Scraggs and raised their family in Tytherington.

Alan was doting grandfather to Ruari and Raife and was poised to retire,handing the reins of the business to son David, when he died suddenly.Barbara said: “For me it was love at first sight when I met Alan. He was always the life and soul of the party. He worked hard and played hard. He was a wonderful husband, father and friend to many. He had a wonderful life. He squeezed every moment out of life and had no regrets.”

More than 300 people attended Alan’s funeral in February and in September friends had a race at Chester renamed in his honour.