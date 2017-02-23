Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storm Doris is continuing to cause disruption across Cheshire, although the worst of the storm has now passed.



Since 9am today (Thursday, February 23) Cheshire Police has received an unprecedented number of calls, with officers responding to more 500 incidents.

Hundreds of houses across Poynton and Chelford were left without electricity, and the water supply was cut off temporarily for residents on the Weston.



Chief Inspector Sarah Edgar said: "Although the worst of the weather has now passed, Storm Doris is continuing to cause disruption across the county.





“We continue to monitor the situation closely and we are working with partner agencies to respond to incidents as they occur.



"As darkness begins to fall I would like to advise motorists travelling on the county’s roads to take extra care. While all efforts are being made to clear the roads as soon as possible, a large number of trees have come down as a result of the storm and there is still a significant amount debris on the roads. It is anticipated that further trees will fall due to being weakened during the storm.



"The M6 Thelwall Viaduct has now reopened but numerous road closures remain in place, including the A54 at Delamere, A49 at Higher Whitley, A559 at Great Budworth and many smaller roads. The A533 Jubilee Bridge in Runcorn is also closed to high sided vehicles. Diversions are currently in place, but delays are expected.



"We have had a large number of calls relating to fallen trees in the road and damaged buildings which have been passed onto the local councils to deal with. Adverse weather conditions do not of course just affect motorists; members of public are urged to be aware of their own safety and pay attention to warnings and advice being issued."