A public inquiry is to be held to decide the fate of a controversial out-of-town retail park.

Plans for the £13 million scheme for four large shops on the former Barracks Mill site on Black Lane were refused by councillors in September.

This decision went against the view of planning officers who advised it would create jobs and investment in the local area. They also said while the retail park would have an adverse affect on the town centre, it would not be significant.

The applicant, Cedar Invest, has now launched a planning appeal against the decision.

The planning inspectorate has confirmed it will be decided after a public inquiry due to take place before the autumn.

The site has been unused since 2004 when fire ravaged the buildings.

The scheme divides opinion with objectors Macclesfield Town Council, Macclesfield Civic Society and Eskmuir Securities Limited, which owns the Grosvenor Shopping Centre, and Macclesfield MP David Rutley, all arguing it will divert trade from the town centre.

But ward councillor Steve Carter argues the development will bring jobs and get rid of a dangerous building.