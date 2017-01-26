Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Protesters from Macclesfield used the inauguration of US President Donald Trump to call for solidarity.

The group, which included men and women, unfurled banner on the footbridge over Hibel Road in the town centre on Friday.

It was one of 250 banner drops all over the UK and said: “Bridges Not Walls = Trump-Free Future”.

The protest was in solidarity with marches and gatherings taking place in Washington DC and around the globe during Trump’s first full day as President.

During his campaign President Trump was criticised for his rhetoric regarding the Muslim and Mexican communities, as well as women.

One of the protesters was Ailsa Holland, a mum and poet from Macclesfield.

She said: “We heard of the Bridges Not Walls movement and realised that there were no plans for anything in our area. We wanted people to see that Macclesfield thinks about these issues and wants to engage in the debate. It isn’t all about Trump but a wider divisive rhetoric which is going on all around the world. People are being targeter for their religious beliefs and colour, and in this country we are being divided over Brexit.

“The Bridges Not Walls phrase, while inspired by Trump, is about reconciliation and building bridges to others.”