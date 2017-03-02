Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Share your World Book Day pictures with us

On World Book Day each year, Macclesfield's schools and streets are full of colour and invention as children dress up to celebrate their favourite reads and storybook characters.

Our gallery shows just how much fun the children have - and how much effort the parents and other family members put into the occasion.

We love to publish as many photographs as we can to capture all the fun of the event across the region in next week's paper.

Please send us your pictures by clicking the link above, commenting on facebook or emailing your pictures to macclesfieldexpress@menmedia.co.uk.