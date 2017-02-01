Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who stole hundreds of pounds of meat has been jailed.

Ian James McIntyre, 38, hit the Co-Op in Macclesfield FIVE times in nine days in December, a court heard.

His thieving spree continued when he stole games from WH Smith.

At Crewe magistrates’ court, McIntrye, of Weston Square, Macclesfield, admitted six charges of theft. The offences also breached the terms of his supervision after release from prison. Magistrates decided ‘no other sentence could be justified’ and locked him up for 18 weeks.

McIntyre’s offences started on December 9 when he stole meat worth £100 from Co-Op in Macclesfield.

Then on December 12 he visited the Co-Op twice in one day , stealing meat worth £110 and £85.

He went back on December 16, taking £95 and one final time on December 18 stealing meat worth £151.

His last offence was on December 22 where he stole five games worth £120 from WH Smith.

Magistrates ordered McIntrye to pay compensation to the shops worth £661.