A man has been fined after an incident at a taxi rank.

Daniel Mark Anthony Earles, 23, reacted after being pushed to the back of the head, a court heard.

Earles, of Sweetenham Street, Macclesfield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words of behaviour at Stockport magistrates’ court.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £115 costs.

Claire Smith, prosecuting, said: “At 3.25am on December 16 PC Potts was called to Wood Street after receiving reports of fighting between two males. The defendant was subsequently arrested for a public order matter.”

Sam Fixter, defending, said the incident was not serious.

He said: “There was a disagreement with another man in a bar and he left the premises with his partner.

“Later on while he waiting at the taxi rank the same male approaches him and pushes him on the back of the head.

“Mr Earles turns around and gives a bit more back.”

Mr Fixter said that since offending in his younger days Earles had ‘changed his life around’.

He added: “This is an minor indiscretion.”