Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

She drives a Rolls Royce, owns 500 pairs of shoes and says that “Cheshire is quite pretentious”.

Meet Ester Dee - the new Real Housewife of Cheshire about to totter onto our TV screens and seriously ruffle feathers among the glamorous stars of the hit show.

Statuesque Czech-born blonde Ester will make her TV debut in the new fifth series of the Real Housewives of Cheshire, which launches on Monday night on ITVBe.

She admits she thinks “Cheshire is pretentious in a way”, but loves to drive around in her Rolls Royce to “check out the competition” in Wilmslow and Hale.

(Photo: Manchester Evening News)

She finds shopping “orgasmic” and has a collection of 180 handbags and 500 pairs of shoes - but says she keeps them all in boxes for fear of damaging any of them.

Flexible Ester can also put both her legs behind her head, says she fancies Dawn Ward’s ex-footballer husband Ashley and has hit back at former Real Housewife Magali Gorre for calling her “More Geordie Shore than Golden Triangle.”

The glamorous full-time mum, 32, is a real chatterbox, and her fellow Real Housewives are apparently struggling to get a word in edgeways when she is about.

Macclesfield-based Ester says: “When people see a nice car, they assume it’s going to be a man driving, so it’s refreshing if you get a woman in there.

“I love Cheshire that way, it’s the cars, it’s the flash, it’s the fashion, I love going out in Wilmslow in my Rolls Royce because you get noticed. If you make sure you look nice, people respond nice, they talk to you nicely, you get a better table.

“If I go to Hale Barns, if I wasn’t me, I wouldn’t get a nice table. People engage better with you if you have better things on you. Cheshire is quite pretentious in a way.

“It’s a good honey pot place, compared to London it’s got bigger money, bigger places. Cheshire is brilliant for football players, big game players, if you want to do it big, move to Cheshire.”

(Photo: Manchester Evening News)

But who is Ester Dee?

Born in the Czech Republic as Ester Dohnalova (Dee is her shortened version of that name), she moved to England in 2003 with just £40 in her pocket to start a new life. She became an au pair in London, before meeting her partner Rob Lloyd, 53, in 2008. They eventually became an item in 2012 and now have a two-year-old daughter Bertie together.

Rob, who enjoyed TV fame himself when he appeared on Channel 4’s The Secret Millionaire in 2009, also has three grown-up children from two previous marriages.

Rob proposed to Ester with a replica of Princess Diana’s engagement ring by the canal in Chester, where they had previously lived together.

New Real Housewives of Cheshire: when does the next series start?

But they’ve since moved to a Georgian mansion in Macclesfield, to allow room for Ester’s mother Zdenka, 49, to move in to help look after Bertie.

Ester says: “I’m a full time mother and housewife. It’s a very hard job, my nails get dirty sometimes. I just find it amazing that the other girls run so many businesses and exercise, I don’t know how they do it. I have a cleaner at home.”

(Photo: Manchester Evening News)

By all accounts, Ester caused quite a stir when she was introduced to the other Real Housewives, Dawn Ward, Leanne Brown, Tanya Bardsley, Ampika Pickston, Lauren Simon, Seema Malhotra and Stacey Forsey, for the first time in January - the first time any of them had ever met her.

Ester says: “I didn’t think I was going to like Dawn, she completely overdo me, but I love her smile and her heart, and Ashley, he is FIT!

“Spending time with all the girls I find them very different. You can’t judge a book by its cover. They helped me to blend nicely, and to correct my mistakes, because I do talk a lot!”

“She’s a natural offender,” grimaces Tanya.

(Photo: Manchester Evening News)

Ester admits she hadn’t watched any of the previous series before agreeing to sign up to the new fifth series of the hit show.

She said: “I did know of the girls, but I didn’t want to watch [the show] because my partner Robert would like to watch it and I would be jealous of the girls because of how fabulous they are and everything they’ve got in life. I didn't watch it purposely because it make my head in. When you look at someone they’re size six they have a big house and a football player, you think ‘oh right I’ll have a diet coke then’.

“You would expect maybe stuck up ladies sitting around gossiping, but they’re just a pleasure to be around.”

The Real Housewives of Cheshire to return for TWO new TV series this year

But Ester HAD heard about former Real Housewife Magali Gorre’s comments saying that she’d heard the new housewife (eg, Ester) “is more Geordie Shore than Cheshire.”

And it is the only time during our conversation you can see the steel behind her eyes.

(Photo: Manchester Evening News)

She says: “I would like to send Magali a message. I can fit in London, I can fit in Essex, I can fit in Newcastle and I can fit in Cheshire. I’m very flexible, I can put two legs behind my head, and if she can do that, she can come meet me. I think it was very unfair and I feel very hurt.”

And while there are simmering tensions and full-blown feuds between many of the other Real Housewives, Ester has been hailed a “breath of fresh air” by the ladies since joining the show.

She laughs: “I don’t have any problems! I feel like I can bring out the worries in the girls, don’t worry about that, we get to have fun.”

(Photo: ITV Picture Desk)

Leanne says: “Ester has been like a breath of fresh air. We’re already established and already friends, so she had a bit of a rocky start, but now it’s plain sailing.

“She’s such a funny girl, she’s hilarious.”

Tanya adds: “She’s been giving us jaw ache from all the laughter.”

There may be fireworks ahead though with Ampika Pickston - as the girls all agree Ester is fast becoming competition for the flamboyant beauty salon owner in the style stakes.

Leanne says: “She’s giving Ampika a run for her money in the style stakes, they do have very similar style.”

(Photo: Manchester Evening News)

Ester adds: “We have the same style and our men are short and balding. It’s funny because people put us together. She’s growing on me more.”

We cannot wait to see how this all pans out...

The Real Housewives of Cheshire return to ITVBe on Monday, March 27 at 10pm on ITVBe.