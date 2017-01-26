Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rescue dog which saved a choking toddler has become a celebrity after the Express revealed his story.

Rufus the Springador is in demand after saving little Betsy Gunnion when she was choking in her bed at home in Macclesfield.

He was fostered by Betsy’s mum Emily from charity Labradors in Need. One night when Betsy was choking after being sick in bed he jumped to action. He pawed and barked at Emily while she was in bed until she rushed in to Betsy’s room to help her.

After the Express revealed his heroic story there was a surge of calls to Labradors in Need and 7,000 hits on its website. He also appeared on TV.

Rufus will also be guest of honour at the International Festival of Working and Assistance Dogs in Blackpool on February 4 and 5, where he will meet his public admirers.

His fosterer Emily, hwo is looking for a new home for Rufus, said: “Rufus is a bit of a celebrity now. People recognise him when we go on walks. I think he’s getting used to the attention.”

Emily can’t keep Rufus for good but he’s set to get his forever home as the charity sifts through applications to adopt him.

Ann Lovell, from the charity, said: “Rufus is a special boy. We’ve had lots of interest in Rufus and people wishing to help us. Emily has started basic training with Rufus and tells me he’s very clever.”