Two power lines have been damaged as a result of Storm Doris, cutting electricity to hundreds of houses across the region.

Police have also received an 'unprecedented' number of calls relating to the storm and a number of roads have been closed.

Homes and businesses in Prestbury, Tytherington, Chelford, Poynton and Gawsworth have been left without power since around 9.30am this morning.

Storm Doris is a 'weather bomb' the Met Office says as gales batter Britain

This includes 419 customers in Poynton, where flying debris has brought overhead lines down, and 219 in Chelford, where a fallen tree has damaged a power line.

Power has now been restored to the majority of the homes.

Electricity to remaining affected properties in Tytherington, Prestbury and Chelford Road are expected to be restored by around 2.30pm today.

Engineers hope to restore power in Gawsworth by around 5pm today.

The latest update from Electricity North West said engineers are working on the problem.

A statement on their website says: "We have a high voltage fault affecting Macclesfield. This fault is due to damage to our equipment. Our engineers are aware of the problem. Our team is now on site and working to restore your supply. We have restored as many customers as possible by alternative means. We estimate this should be by 14:30 hours today. If this changes as the job progresses we will keep you updated. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the interruption to your supply and our engineers will work to restore your power as soon as possible."

Which roads are closed?

School Lane, Marton, has been closed due to a fallen tree.

Macclesfield Road, Alderley Edge, is closed to to oil and branches on the road

Bittern Grove, Macclesfield, has been closed due to a fallen tree.

Dickens Lane, Poynton, has been partially closed due to a fallen tree.

All Macclesfield and Stockport council pitches will be closed over the weekend.

Northern Rail has confirmed that trains between Macclesfield and Stoke are travelling at reduced speeds on all lines,

Chief Inspector Sarah Edgar, from Cheshire Police, is urging residents to avoid making any unnecessary journeys at this time.

She said: "The situation is currently being monitored by the police and our partner agencies and we are responding to incidents as they occur.

"The winds at the current time are extremely strong across the county and I would advise motorists to consider delaying any journeys that they have planned over the next couple of hours unless they are absolutely essential.

"We have had a large number of calls relating to fallen trees in the road and damaged buildings which have been passed onto the local councils to deal with. Adverse weather conditions do not of course just affect motorists; members of public are urged to be aware of their own safety and pay attention to warnings and advice being issued."