This striking photograph features wounded soldiers outside the town’s military hospital 100 years ago.

Taken in July 1916, it shows dozens of men nursing injuries sustained on the front line, alongside the nurses treating them.

The photo featured on a postcard discovered by Maryann Turnbull, whose great-aunt Alice Colburn is believed to have been a nurse at the hospital and sent it to her brother in September 1916.

It has been shared on the website macclesfieldreflects.co.uk , a history project documenting the town’s role in the Great War.

Macclesfield Auxiliary Military Hospital was set up on Prestbury Road, opposite the workhouse, in July, 1916, to help care for the growing number of wounded soldiers.

Its opening was reported in the Macclesfield Courier, the predecessor to the Express, with the imminent arrival of the first 50 men from a military hospital in Warrington.

The report praises the speed at which the workhouse hospital was converted for the incoming soldiers.

It read: “Where a fortnight ago there was neither stick nor chattel, today there are the neat iron hospital bedsteads, covered with snow white linen; there are lockers and tables, screens and couches.

“In addition there is in every ward a variety of plants which give a charming appearance.

“The magnitude of fitting up the six wards, which have a total accommodation for 101 patients, may be gathered from the fact that for every bed, fourteen different articles of clothing are required, and for the sheets

alone over a thousand yards of material has been cut up.

“All the necessary sewing has been done by the seamstress and the inmates under the supervision of the Matron. In addition, they have made screen covers, cushion covers, etc, having made in all between 4,000 and 5,000 different articles.

“Hundreds of bandages, splints, leg rests and the various other things required have had to be provided.”

The reporter added: “This is something of which not only the Guardians but the town generally may feel proud, and when the unfortunate brave fellows arrive at our new military hospital they will find themselves as comfortably located and as skilfully and tenderly cared for as in any place.”

Registers for those treated at the hospital are held by Cheshire Archives.