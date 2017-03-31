Load mobile navigation
Name a lamb

  Hundreds of lambs have been tagged with names in a baa-rilliant fundraising bid. Stephen and Helen Sheldon, from Adlington, and their pals Chris and Carolyn Thompson, from Kerridge.
NewsThugs facing jail after assault on off duty police officers
Jamie Gosling and Daniel Earles attacked the two constables who were in Macclesfield on a colleague's leaving do
The Co-operativeBefore the bench
Recent cases at South and East Cheshire magistrates court.
Local NewsFinal farewell to a sporting millionaire
HUNDREDS paid tribute at a funeral service for Alderley business tycoon and horse racing millionaire Tim Kilroe who has died, aged 64.
NewsGive your views on two new neighbourhoods for Macclesfield town centre
The council is consulting on creating Local Development Orders to develop the two brownfield sites with housing.
Hilda GaddumVillage school saved from closure to have open day
Pott Shrigley Church School is hoping to attract new pupils
FA TrophyMum of Silkmen legend Richard Butcher hopes '21' will be lucky for Macclesfield
Gail Butcher believes her late son's retired shirt number, the 21 years since last Wembley trip and May 21 final date are a 'good omen'
The Co-operativeMeat thief who struck at same shop six times could face jail
Richard Cunningham, from Macclesfield, stole more than £500 worth of meat from the Co-Op
FacebookName and Lamb campaign raises thousands for charity
The fields in Macclesfield are full of lambs named in tribute including Take That stars Gary Barlow and Robbie Williams.
NewsCare home 'good' after failings at last inspection
Rowans Care Centre in Macclesfield has been rated good in its latest CQC inspection.
The Co-operativeBefore the bench
Recent cases at South and East Cheshire magistrates court.
NewsMan set fire to clothes and sleeping bag outside Macclesfield church
Emergency crews attended at Park Green this morning.
David BrownParking machines installed to accept new £1 coin
The machines at pay and display car parks in Macclesfield will take the 12-sided coins which came into circulation this week.
FacebookKickboxing club to relaunch
The club starts classes at Jasmine Park pavillion in Macclesfield on April 2 and is aiming its classes at families
Game of ThronesSchoolboy and his husky are leaders of the pack
Alfie Blyth-Russell, 11, from Macclesfield, won the junior championship with Khaleesi, named after the Game of Thrones character
NewsMess left by travellers costs charity hundreds to clean up
A charity says travellers left a car and human waste on a nursery car park at Lyme Green Settlement, Macclesfield.
