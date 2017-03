Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Macclesfield Town FC youth footballer has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a four-year-old girl.

Aidan McAteer, 23, of no fixed abode, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court to face charges of death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and theft of a motor vehicle.

McAteer, who has not entered a plea, is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court for pre-trial preparation hearing April 26.