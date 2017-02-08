Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A vote for a new councillor will take place next week.

Residents in Bollington are being invited to elect a new representative on Cheshire East Council after the former councillor, Jon Weston, decided to step down.

Councillor Amanda Stott will continue to represent Bollington residents on the council.

The elections will take place on Thursday, February 16.

Elections for two new Bollington Town councillors will also take place on this day.

The candidates for town council are Sam Al-Hamdani (Lib Dem), Roland Edwards (Independent), Anthony Harrison (Independent) and Bernadette McKenna (Conservative).

We asked the candidates for the Cheshire East Council seat to introduce tell us why they should be elected:

Sam Al-Hamdani Liberal Democrat

Sam is 40 and lives in Bollington at The Old Red Lion, a former pub which he has restored into a home. He said: “I want to make a difference locally. I am passionate about the environment, housing and Europe. I believe that politics needs to be about listening, clear thinking and people.

“I am a journalist and designer, and have worked for the likes of the Department of the Environment, CBI and the World Health Organisation. At home, I’m just getting used to being a husband, I help with charities such as Springhill Hospice and Victoria Baths, and I’m a committed campaigner on diversity and inclusion in theatre. I’ve lived and worked in the area, on and off, for nearly 20 years.”

Philip Bolton Conservative

Philip, who lives in Prestbury, said: “I am a local man, married with three step-daughters. I was originally an apprentice design engineer with Stockdale Engineering in Bollington.

“Until I retired, I worked as a sales manager for specialists in the water industry and was a member of the Chartered Institute of Water and Environmental managers.

“I feel that as a Conservative councillor in a Conservative led council, I can be a strong voice for our community. However, if you do vote for me to be your Cheshire East Councillor on February 16, I intend to represent all residents to the very best of my ability irrespective of party.”

James Nicholas Bollington First

James lives in Bollington. He said: “I will fight any threat to Macclesfield A&E, the amalgamation with Cheshire East and West and I oppose building on our green belt.

“I am a Bollington Town Councillor and sit on the Neighbourhood Plan Steering Committee and chair the Housing Group.

“I was on Macclesfield Borough Council as an Independent councillor and sat on the Environment Committee and Planning. I took early retirement in 2012, after 30 years in the television news business and now have the time to work effectively on your behalf.”

Richard Purslow Green Party

Richard has lived in the town since 1992, and is a teacher at Aquinas College in Stockport.

He said: “As the number of houses rises, so does the number of private cars, causing congestion and a parking crisis. People – especially young people – need to get to their places of work and study safely by bike, bus or on foot.

“The Greens argue a secure and affordable place to live is a basic human right.

“As the UK population grows, every community is accepting its share of new houses and Bollington isn’t any different.

Residents have indicated their desire to keep development on brownfield sites and to protect the green belt.

“The Greens want to ensure new houses are sustainable and attractive, and available to key workers and young families.”

Rob Vernon, Labour

Rob lives in Tytherington. He said: “As a local student of 19, with strong connections to, and fond childhood memories of Bollington, I feel passionately about protecting the community, its future and our children’s future.

“In recent times, I have fought and will continue to fight against [school bus cuts] alongside the 16-strong Labour opposition.

“That’s why I’m standing in this by-election and that’s why I intend to win it – because Bollington deserves better.”