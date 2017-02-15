Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cycling golden couple Jason and Laura Kenny made a Valentine's Day announcement that they are expecting their first child.

The Olympic duo - who live in Chelford - sparked fevered speculation that they're expecting the the pitter patter of tiny feet with an adorable Instagram post yesterday (February 14).

The picture - of two adult and a child's bike - was accompanied by a simple heart in the caption.

And now the couple's agent, Luke Lloyd-Daves, has confirmed the exciting news.

He said: “I can confirm that Laura Kenny is indeed pregnant and that she, Jason and their respective families are absolutely thrilled and delighted with the news.”

In another post, 24-year-old Laura shared a picture of her dogs – revealing what they’re thinking about the new addition to the family.

“Yay! Means I can wake up even earlier,” one said.

“Nooo! I need sleep!” another added.

This was followed by a picture of a tiny pair of baby trainers – using her passport for scale.

Hubby Jason , 28, made a light-hearted nod to the news in a message to his wife on Twitter.

Alongside a cartoon picture of a flyer on pregnancy captioned So You've Ruined Your Life, he wrote: "I wondered why this leaflet came through the post."

The couple, who married in September in a private ceremony at St Alban's Catholic Church in Macclesfield, went public with the news following their 12-week scan.

Laura has previously spoken of wanting to start a family with Jason, but that they said the plan was to wait until after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"We would love to have kids obviously but when that will happen I don't know," revealed Laura on Good Morning Britain.

"I think it would be very hard to juggle a cycling career with children to be honest."

Laura is a four-time Olympic champion for Team GB, while Jason has six Olympic track sprint gold medals to his name.