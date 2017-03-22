Could not subscribe, try again later

Tyler Carlyle Spencer, 22, of Buxton Road, Congleton, admitted two charges of breaching a restraining order by entering Moss Lane in Macclesfield. He was jailed for 14 days.

Nicola Jane Lee, 29, of Portland Walk, Macclesfield, admitted two charges of theft of groceries from Tesco. She was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

Brian Smidmore, 79, of Telford Close, Macclesfield, was found guilty of assault. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and a restraining order banning any contact with the victim. He must also pay £50 compensation.

Florence Patricia May Johnson, 44, of Priest Court, Crewe, admitted breaching her curfew which was ordered after she was convicted of assault in Macclesfield. She was jailed for six weeks.

Robert Vaughan, 33, of Keeley Close, Manchester, admitted assault and criminal damage in Poynton. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended for two years. He was also given 10 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Colin Adcock, 58, of Pierce Street, Macclesfield, indicated a plea of guilty to a charge of theft of fragrances from Fragrances Direct in Macclesfield. The offence breaches a suspended sentence order. He was bailed for sentence at Chester Crown Court on April 7.

John Hoban, 41, of High Street, Macclesfield, admitted possession of cannabis. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

Deborah Jane Machin, 48, of Earlsway, Macclesfield, admitted being drunk and disorderly, She was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

Thomas Atkinson, 24, of Rixtonleys Drive, Irlam, admitted three charges of assault and criminal damage in Macclesfield. He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £500 compensation.

Katherine Louise Herring, 39, of Bardell Crescent, Poynton, denied failing to stop after an accident and report an accident. She was bailed for the trial on May 2.