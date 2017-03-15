Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

James McClure, 30, of no fixed abode, admitted failing to notify the police in Macclesfield of his details or address being a sex offender. He was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days.

Michael David Fleury, 56, of Redbrook Grove, Wilmslow, admitted making a false statement to the council in Macclesfield and allowing his son to drive a hackney carriage without obtaining a licence. He was fined £400 and ordered to pay costs of £790.

Shaun Nicholas Fisher, 40, of Tynedale Close, Macclesfield, admitted criminal damage and theft of clothes and electrical items from B&M Bargains. He was fined £100.

Matthew William Hyatt, 24, of Westbury Drive, Macclesfield, admitted possession of cannabis. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

Simon Thompson, 21, of Park Lane, Macclesfield, was found guilty of threatening criminal damage. He was bailed for the sentencing on March 17.

Daryl Holt, 33, of Bollington Road, Bollington, denied drug driving. He was bailed for a hearing on March 17.

Benjamin Charles Preece, 35, of Howty Close, Wilmslow, was found guilty of theft of toiletries from the Co-op Late Shop in Macclesfield. He was bailed for the next hearing on March 16.

John Jo Harley, 18, of Buckley Avenue, Rhyl, admitted theft of vodka from Tesco in Macclesfield. He was given 100 hours unpaid work.

Rohan Charlotte Croot, 43, of Newton Street, Macclesfield, admitted theft of champagne from Marks and Spencer.

She was sentenced to two months in prison suspended for 12 months.

Deborah Louise Knight, 41, of Brocklehurst Avenue, was found guilty of driving without due care and attention on Buxton Road, Stockport, and causing damage to another vehicle.

She was also found guilty of failing to report the accident. She was fined £250, ordered to pay £200 costs and £100 compensation. Her licence was endorsed with seven points.

Andrew Anderson, 31, of Berwick Close, Macclesfield, was convicted of resisting a police constable and two charges of breaching a restraining order by shouting through a letter box, knocking on the door and standing outside an address in London. He was fined £5 and given a community order with 45 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Jonathan Hawes, 43, of Chestnut Close, Wilmslow, was convicted of drug driving in Prestbury. He was fined £450 and banned for 12 months.

Mark Anthony Postlewhite, 29, of Chestnut Avenue, Macclesfield, admitted two charges of threatening criminal damage. He was fined £300.

Ian Baron Sanders, 40, of Keats Drive, Macclesfield, admitted two charges of drug driving and possession of cannabis. He was fined £120 and banned for 12 months.