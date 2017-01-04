Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mathew Cotterill, 23, of Ullswater, Macclesfield, admitted two charges of assault, and criminal damage. He was given 100 hours unpaid work and 15 days Rehabilitation Activity.

Rohan Charlotte Croot, 43, of Newton Street, Macclesfield, admitted two charges of theft of Champagne from Marks and Spencer, theft of steak from the Co-op, failing to surrender to bail, fraud by using a stolen bank card, and assault. She was given 25 days Rehabilitation Activity, fined £100 and ordered to pay compensation.

Scott Jonathan Beard, 41, of Mill Road, Macclesfield, admitted assaulting a female police constable. The offence breached a suspended sentence for theft and assaulting a police constable. He was jailed for 18 weeks. Ordered to pay £75 compensation.

Craig Roy John Heywood, 42, whose last known address was Nelson Street, Macclesfield, admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements after the release from prison and failing to comply with notification requirements as a convicted sex offender. He was jailed for 14 weeks.

Florence Patricia May Johnson-Taylor, 44, of Havanna Street, Congleton, admitted assault in Macclesfield. She was given a curfew for 12 weeks and also ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Robert Charles Young, 28, of Thirlmere, Macclesfield, admitted assault. He was fined £400, given 15 days Rehabilitation Activity, ordered to pay £50 compensation, and a restraining order for 12 months.

Benjamin Charles Preece, 35, of Howty Close, Wilmslow, was found guilty of theft of toiletries from the Co-op Late Shop in Macclesfield. He will appear on January 19 for sentence.

Billie Shaw, 27, of Buxton Old Road, Congleton, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, assaulting a police constable and resisting a police constable. The offences breached a suspended sentence for assault. He was given a curfew for 12 weeks.

Andrew Philip Freeman, 50, of River Street, Congleton, admitted drink driving on Dark Lane, Gawsworth, driving without a licence and without insurance. He was bailed for the sentence on January 10.