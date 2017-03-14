Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Trisha Wainwright is appealing to the public to help her husband Simon find his remaining relatives.

She is searching for information about Simon's aunt - Gwendoline Frances Wainwright, nee Broster - which they are hoping will help them trace any living children.

Trisha said: "My husband is looking for an Auntie that he never met (and doesn't know why!) and we are trying to see if she has any children - his cousins - as he's an only child and has now lost his Mum so has very few family.

"She was called Gwendoline Frances Wainwright and was born on 14/12/1923 in Macclesfield.

"She married Sydney Hope in June 1951 and died on 17/12/1987 aged 64.

"Her last known address was 2 Glebe Close in Poynton. Her brother was called Alan Wainwright."

She added: "We've been able to trace my husbands family back so far and have even found photos of his great and great great grandparents grave (in St John Baptist churchyard in Bollington) but nothing for his auntie other than birth and death. It's frustrating!"

If you are able to help the Wainwrights, email trishawainwright@hotmail.co.uk.